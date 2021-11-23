UrduPoint.com

99,168 FIRs Registered Against Power Pilferers So Far

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 03:02 PM

As many as 99,168 first investigation reports (FIR) had been registered against power pilferers across the country besides recovering Rs 5.49 billion from them from October 2018 to October 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 99,168 first investigation reports (FIR) had been registered against power pilferers across the country besides recovering Rs 5.49 billion from them from October 2018 to October 2021.

Official sources told APP here Tuesday that all power distribution companies (DISCOs) on the directives of the Energy Ministry launched an anti-power theft campaign against the power pilferers.

They said that the power thieves were charged Rs 8.08 billion during the said period while Rs 5.49 billion had already been recovered from them.

They said that various steps were also taken to reduce electricity line losses to make the power sector efficient.

Construction of new Grids and up-gradation of the existing grid, stations, augmentation of Power transformers, replacement of undersize conductors, installation and replacement of defective capacitors, replacement of undersized conductors of 11 KV Feeders, replacement of Old and defective meters, augmentation and addition of Distribution transformers and replacement of defective transformers were some steps taken to overpower electricity losses, he added.

Meanwhile, National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has also prepared the draft five-year development plan from 2022 to 2026 for future transmission line projects, which would further increase the system capacity and reliability.

They said presently, no load shedding was being carried out due to generation shortfall in both urban and rural areas as sufficient Power generation was available in the country.

However, load management was being carried out on the basis of losses keeping in view of non-payment of electricity bills/theft of electricity.

