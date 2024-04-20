Open Menu

992 Criminals, 41 Gangs Busted In Last 110 Days

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM

992 criminals, 41 gangs busted in last 110 days

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Sargodha police under the supervision of District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran has released last 110 days performance here on Saturday.

Police spokesman Khurram Iqbal said that during the last 110 days Sargodha police after launching several massive crackdowns against law violators busted 992 criminals and 41 gangs besides recovering valuables worth in 199.33 millions of rupees from them including 30.5 million money and 15-tola gold jewellery .

Police also recovered six cars, 14 other vehicles, 4 motorcycles, 50 mobile phones, and 117 cattle worth Rs180 million.

Police registered 613 FIRs against illegal weapon holders besides recovering 32 Kalashnikovs, 50 rifles, 97 guns, 676 pistols and 3385 bullets and rounds from them. Over 153 FIRs were registered against kite sellers, 300 FIRs against power thieves and 190 FIRs against teenage drivers whereas 600 cases were registered against drug dealers besides recovering 175 kg hashish, 7.5 kg heroin, 10 kg opium, four kg ice, 11500 liter liquor and destroyed six working distilleries.

The DPO said that police would continue its crackdown against law breakers on a daily basis.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Vehicles Sargodha Money Criminals Gold From Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

15 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

15 hours ago
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

15 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

15 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

15 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

15 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

15 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan