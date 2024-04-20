992 Criminals, 41 Gangs Busted In Last 110 Days
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Sargodha police under the supervision of District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran has released last 110 days performance here on Saturday.
Police spokesman Khurram Iqbal said that during the last 110 days Sargodha police after launching several massive crackdowns against law violators busted 992 criminals and 41 gangs besides recovering valuables worth in 199.33 millions of rupees from them including 30.5 million money and 15-tola gold jewellery .
Police also recovered six cars, 14 other vehicles, 4 motorcycles, 50 mobile phones, and 117 cattle worth Rs180 million.
Police registered 613 FIRs against illegal weapon holders besides recovering 32 Kalashnikovs, 50 rifles, 97 guns, 676 pistols and 3385 bullets and rounds from them. Over 153 FIRs were registered against kite sellers, 300 FIRs against power thieves and 190 FIRs against teenage drivers whereas 600 cases were registered against drug dealers besides recovering 175 kg hashish, 7.5 kg heroin, 10 kg opium, four kg ice, 11500 liter liquor and destroyed six working distilleries.
The DPO said that police would continue its crackdown against law breakers on a daily basis.
