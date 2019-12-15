993 distribution transformers upgraded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) upgraded 993 distribution transformers from July to November in the region.

According to Mepco office sources, the distribution transformers were being upgraded to improve the system more and provide new connections to consumers.

The sources said 113 transformers were upgraded in Multan circle, 28 in Dera Ghazi Khan circle, 426 in Bahawalpur circle, 50 in Sahiwal circle, 85 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 146 in Muzaffargarh Circle, 103 in Bahawalnager circle and 42transformers were upgraded in Khanewal circle.