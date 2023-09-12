Open Menu

994 Bags Of Sugar, Ghee, Flour Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

994 bags of sugar, ghee, flour seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration during a crackdown against hoarders seized 994 bags of sugar, ghee and flour here on Tuesday.

A team headed by Assistant Commissioner Saddar Fazal Abbas in three different raids recovered 394 bags of sugar, 200 cartons of ghee and sealed three warehouses besides arresting three hoarders.

Meanwhile,Chief Officer Municipal Committee Khurrianwala Imtiaz Ali Randhawa during raids seized 400 bags of sugar and flour, sealed godown and registered a case against the owner.

Related Topics

Saddar Imtiaz Ali Flour

Recent Stories

Zayed Sustainability Prize announces 33 finalists ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize announces 33 finalists advancing global sustainabilit ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE adopts futuristic vision of a digital inclusiv ..

UAE adopts futuristic vision of a digital inclusive education for all: Omar Al O ..

20 minutes ago
 Annual Investment Meeting announces new identity a ..

Annual Investment Meeting announces new identity as AIM Congress

20 minutes ago
 Bin Touq leads UAE delegation to 8th Belt and Road ..

Bin Touq leads UAE delegation to 8th Belt and Road Summit

50 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Kuwait

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Kuwait

50 minutes ago
 SEC approves renewal of franchise agreements with ..

SEC approves renewal of franchise agreements with taxi companies

1 hour ago
Unprecedented floods in Pakistan

Unprecedented floods in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against S ..

Asia Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Shahid Afridi questions Pakistan’s commitment af ..

Shahid Afridi questions Pakistan’s commitment after devastating loss to India ..

4 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea agains ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against trial in Attock jail

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri La ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan