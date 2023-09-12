994 bags of sugar, ghee, flour seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration during a crackdown against hoarders seized 994 bags of sugar, ghee and flour here on Tuesday.

A team headed by Assistant Commissioner Saddar Fazal Abbas in three different raids recovered 394 bags of sugar, 200 cartons of ghee and sealed three warehouses besides arresting three hoarders.

Meanwhile,Chief Officer Municipal Committee Khurrianwala Imtiaz Ali Randhawa during raids seized 400 bags of sugar and flour, sealed godown and registered a case against the owner.