9,940 Criminals Arrested In Hafizabad District Last Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

9,940 criminals arrested in Hafizabad district last year

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The district police arrested 9,940 criminals in different cases including dacoity, burglary, car and bike snatching etc. in year 2020 and recovered stolen articles worth Rs 133.675 million from them.

The police also seized 33 Kalashnikovs, 167 guns, 124 rifles, 565 pistols, 11 revolvers, eight carbines and 6,000 rounds of bullets from 912 outlaws during the past year.

Moreover, the police arrested 1,083 drug-peddlers and recovered 301-kilogram charas, 76-kilogram heroin, 29-kilogram opium and 5,864-litre liquor from them.

As many as 85 rape cases including 25 gang-rape cases were reported in the district during 2020.

According to official statistic available here, 60 cases of molestation of women were reported during the past year, of which eight were discharged, while 36 accused were arrested. As many as 25 gang-rape cases were reported while five were discharged and 42 rapists were arrested and challaned accordingly.

Also, 27 sodomy cases were reported during the period under review, of which three were discharged while 31 accused were arrested and challaned.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Riaz Ahmad Tarar Baleke, the owner of a fuel filling station, and others were booked in two cases including threatening the officials with dire consequences.

According to the police source, the filling station was sealed by the local authorities over violation of the law, but the accused and his accomplices, after breaking open the seals, made the filling station functional.

When Naib Tehsildar Pervaiz Akhtar and Customs Inspector Shafqat-uz-Zaman Cheema objected over desealing of the filling station, the accused hurled threats of dire consequences.

The police have registered two separate cases against the accused. No arrest was made till filing of the report.

