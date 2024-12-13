99,436 out of 100,000 complaints registered via Qeemat Punjab App resolved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Qeemat Punjab App, developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) on directions of the government of Punjab, has so far received 100,008 complaints regarding overpricing, of which 99,436 complaints have been redressed.

This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

The participants in the meeting were apprised that the Qeemat Punjab App has also been integrated with the Price Magistrate App for monitoring of prices and fines, which enables food inspectors to check the availability of commodities and issue fines on any violations in this regard. Through these concerted efforts, more than 14.5 million inspections have been made while over Rs. 112 million in fines have been collected for overpricing via e-Pay Punjab.

In his remarks, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “Qeemat Punjab App, designed to monitor the prices and register complaints about essential commodities, has proven to be an effective tool in the district administration's efforts to manage price control.

”

“Qeemat Punjab App has provided valuable relief to citizens in purchasing food items as the prices of essential commodities like meat, vegetables, pulses etc. can easily be verified. In case a shopkeeper is charging more than the price described on the app or set by the market, the users can file a complaint against that shopkeeper,” he added.

Furthermore, important news and notifications issued by the government of Punjab can also be viewed in the App. The App is available in both English and urdu languages as well as the prices of commodities can be inquired through voice for the convenience of its users.