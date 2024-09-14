99,589 Power Theft Arrested In Province
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 11:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Punjab police took action against electricity thieves and arrested 99,589 accused
across the province, including Lahore, in the past year.
According to a police spokesperson, a total of 132,745 cases were registered against the culprits
besides submitting challans of 91,880 cases. Additionally, 19,764 accused were sent to jail.
Regarding operations in the provincial capital, the spokesperson said that, during this period,
42,223 power thieves were arrested in Lahore and 42,951 cases were registered.
Challans were submitted of 21,266 cases and 12,108 accused were sent to jail.
IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed that actions in electricity theft cases and
rate of submitting challans be further improved.
He said that police teams were providing full support to electricity companies in the crackdown
against power theft.
