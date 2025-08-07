99.5pc discontinued prize bonds redeemed; relief for remaining may be considered; NA told

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Thursday announced that 99.5 percent of discontinued bearer prize bonds have been successfully redeemed and the government may consider relief for the remaining 0.5 percent if a substantial number of verifiable applications are received

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Thursday announced that 99.5 percent of discontinued bearer prize bonds have been successfully redeemed and the government may consider relief for the remaining 0.5 percent if a substantial number of verifiable applications are received

Responding to a query rose by MNA Ms. Aliya Kamran, Kiyani informed the National Assembly, that the decision to discontinue bearer prize bonds of Rs40,000, Rs25,000, Rs15,000 and Rs7,500 denominations was made between 2019 and 2021 as part of Pakistan’s commitment to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) regime.

He said that in each case, investors were given an initial six-month period to redeem or convert their bonds, followed by multiple extensions. In total, some bond types were granted up to nine extensions, with the final deadline expiring in December 2024.

He said bondholders were provided with three redemption options: convert the bearer bonds into registered premium bonds, invest in national savings schemes, or redeem through bank accounts. The minister added that due to robust public awareness efforts, 738.5 billion rupees, out of the total Rs742 billion, had already been redeemed.

Only Rs3.5 billion worth of bonds remain unredeemed, representing 0.

5 percent of the total value, he noted. "Even after five years and multiple deadline extensions, a negligible portion remains outstanding," he said, adding that if verifiable applications are received in significant numbers, the government may consider appropriate measures.

Addressing Ms. Kamran’s concern for overseas Pakistanis and those who could not meet deadlines due to special circumstances, the minister said that the government was open to reviewing cases on merit.

During the supplementary discussion, Ms. Aliya Kamran stressed that several overseas Pakistanis had prize bonds stored in personal belongings or lockers and missed the deadline unintentionally. She urged the minister to consider a special relaxation for such individuals in the spirit of goodwill and financial inclusion.

Bilal Azhar Kiyani also acknowledged that the broader goal of the discontinuation and digitization policy was to modernize the financial system and comply with international standards. He said that further details regarding digital transformation in national savings and prize bond reforms could be brought before the House or relevant standing committees for deeper review.

The minister reaffirmed that any future relaxation or policy shift would be made transparently and through proper mechanisms./APP-rzr-szm