996 Smoke Emitting Vehicles Challaned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) As many as 996 smoke emitting vehicles were challaned during the last one and half months in the city.

According to Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas here Monday, the teams checked over all 3,596 vehicles and issued challan to drivers of 996 vehicles and imposed Rs 1.9 million fine on them.

The departmental teams during crackdown on pollution sealed 33 industries and registered cases against 19 owners in addition to imposing Rs 7.4 million fine.

He said that 397 industrial units were inspected from 1st of August to onward in the district and legal action was also taken against the elements involved in de-sealing the units and boilers.

He said that the team also checked 311 brick kilns in the district, registered a case against one kiln owner and demolished 6 brick kilns for running without zigzag technology.

He said that notices were also served on 174 brick kiln owners.

