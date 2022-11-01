UrduPoint.com

997 Criminals, 337 POs Held In October

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The district police arrested 997 criminals and recovered drugs as well as illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 337 proclaimed offenders, 277 drug pushers, recovered 132 kg hash, 2.

9 kg heroin, 3.3 kg opium and 2,690 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held 121 gamblers and recovered Rs 115,102 from them. During crackdown against illegal weapons holders, the police held 262 persons and recovered 227 pistols, 12 guns, 20 rifles, and 3 kalashnikovs.

