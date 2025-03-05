Open Menu

99,770 Deserving People Receives Pay Orders Across Division

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM

99,770 deserving people receives pay orders across division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The divisional administration has delivered 99,770 pay orders at the doors of the deserving people so far under the Ramazan Nigheban package as per the vision of the CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The number of teams has also been increased to 859 to deliver the par orders at the door steps of the people in all the four districts –Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Jhang and Faisalabad.

It was told in a meeting chaired by the Commissioner Maryam Khan here on Wednesday.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Amir Raza, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir and other officers were present in the meeting. The Deputy Commissioners of other three districts joined the meeting through video link.

The Commissioner ordered to accelerate the distribution of financial aid among registered deserving people.

She also instructed the DCs to monitor the process and focus on price control of essential items.

