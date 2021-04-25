UrduPoint.com
9979 Health Workers, Senior Citizens Vaccinated In KP In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 02:20 PM

9979 health workers, senior citizens vaccinated in KP in 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :A total of 9, 979 health workers and senior citizens vaccinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, an official of the Health Department confirmed here on Sunday.

He said in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 379 health workers were given the first dose of corona vaccine and another 685 health workers were given a second dose of vaccine.

He disclosed that 365 senior citizens were given a single dose of vaccine in the last 24 hours above 50-year of age while the first dose of vaccine was given to 4659 senior citizens and 3477 elderly people were given a second dose of vaccine, the health department official informed.

