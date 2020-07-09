998 patients of coronavirus recovered in Mardan

As many as 998 patients of coronavirus recovered and 95 others were under treatment in hospitals in Mardan district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 998 patients of coronavirus recovered and 95 others were under treatment in hospitals in Mardan district.

The latest data issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner, Mardan has revealed that another 26 patients have defeated coronavirus virus, raising total recovery of patients to 998 in the district where the country's first death due to COVID-19 has been reported at village Mangan in February last.

A total of 1,152 cases were reported in Mardan since the outbreak of the pandemic out of which 50 died, 998 recovered and 95 others were under treatment.

People were advised to avoid unnecessary visits to public places and adopt all precautionary measures including wearing masks and gloves during outside visits as threat of the virus still exist.

The DC said reduction of cases were possible due to cooperation of masses, ulema, media and untiring efforts of front line workers and doctors since last five months.