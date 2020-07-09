UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

998 Patients Of Coronavirus Recovered In Mardan

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 04:47 PM

998 patients of coronavirus recovered in Mardan

As many as 998 patients of coronavirus recovered and 95 others were under treatment in hospitals in Mardan district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 998 patients of coronavirus recovered and 95 others were under treatment in hospitals in Mardan district.

The latest data issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner, Mardan has revealed that another 26 patients have defeated coronavirus virus, raising total recovery of patients to 998 in the district where the country's first death due to COVID-19 has been reported at village Mangan in February last.

A total of 1,152 cases were reported in Mardan since the outbreak of the pandemic out of which 50 died, 998 recovered and 95 others were under treatment.

People were advised to avoid unnecessary visits to public places and adopt all precautionary measures including wearing masks and gloves during outside visits as threat of the virus still exist.

The DC said reduction of cases were possible due to cooperation of masses, ulema, media and untiring efforts of front line workers and doctors since last five months.

Related Topics

Died Mardan February Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

48 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Board of ‘Frontline H ..

48 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: COVID-19 crisis further solidi ..

1 hour ago

Federal govt will improve power transmission and d ..

1 hour ago

DED-Ajman, Brand Owners’ Protection Group to enh ..

2 hours ago

DRAP urged to take emergency steps for approving c ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.