999 Traffic Wardens, 253 Inspectors Performed Duties At Tableeghi Ijtema

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2023 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The annual Tableeghi Ijtema in Raiwind's first phase concluded under remarkable security measures on Sunday. The event, which drew participants from near and far, witnessed impeccable traffic management by the city's dedicated traffic police.

Central Police Officer Mushtaq Feroze along with SP Malik Ikramullah personally oversaw the operation. They remained vigilant on Raiwind Road until the very last vehicle left, ensuring a seamless departure.

A commendable team of 999 traffic wardens, 253 inspectors, 13 DSPs, and 3 SPs worked tirelessly throughout the Raiwind Ijtema. To further streamline the process, 20 forklifts, 5 breakdown vehicles were deployed and 7 spacious parking stands were set up for the convenience of the participants.

The evacuation strategy prioritized motorcycle stands, followed by cars, vans, buses, and ultimately trucks.

This strategic approach ensured that the evacuation was completed within a mere five hours, leaving everyone impressed with the efficiency of the operation.

In a statement, the Lahore CPO expressed his gratitude to all officers involved, with special recognition for the exceptional service of SP Malik Ikramullah. He emphasized the collective effort from constables to senior officers in fulfilling their responsibilities effectively.

The cooperation of the citizens and the media was instrumental in ensuring the success of the arrangements, and their support was deeply appreciated. The Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema's first phase concluded with the harmony of teamwork, promising a successful continuation in the upcoming phases.

