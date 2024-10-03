9,991 people get benefits through police service centers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz lauded rapid services being

provided by the police service centers.

Announcing the performance report of September, DPO Mumtaz highlighted that 9,991 people got

benefits from various services offered under one roof.

According to the report, 144 citizens obtained character certificates while 625 achieved general verification services, and 25 took vehicle verification services.

The centers also facilitated the issuance of 108 lost reports, 29 cases copies and the registration

of 253 tenancy agreements.

Furthermore, the centers played a pivotal role in issuing 8,650 new learner licenses, 139 license

renewals, and 12 international driving licenses.

DPO Mumtaz emphasized that the service centers offered 14 different types of facilities under the

one roof, ensuring that citizens receive fast and efficient services.