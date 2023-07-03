9997 people rescued during June 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service, generally known as Rescue-1122, rescued 9,997 people by providing them necessary medical assistance in different incidents across the district during June 2023.

A spokesman, while sharing monthly progress report of his department here on Monday, said Rescue-1122 had received 19,826 emergency calls during June. Out of those, 2,677 calls were about road traffic accidents, 6,832 calls were relating to medical emergencies, 134 calls about fire incidents, 275 calls about crimes, 17 calls about drowning incidents, 18 calls about building collapse and 873 calls were about miscellaneous emergencies.

The Rescue-1122 immediately responded to these calls and rescued 9,997 people. Out of them 2,978 people were provided the first aid on the spot whereas 5,594 injured were shifted to various hospitals for treatment. As many as 425 people lost their lives in these incidents and 27 persons were killed due to road traffic accidents during this period, he added.