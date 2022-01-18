UrduPoint.com

9.9Kg Gold Recovered From Afghan Couple At Bacha Khan International Airport

Published January 18, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Airport Security Force (ASF) here on Tuesday recovered 9.9 kg gold from Dubai-bound Afghan passengers at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), said spokesman ASF.

He said the luggage of an Afghan couple identified as Jawad Khaldi and Suhaila Alkozay was scanned at the security checkpoint.

During scanning the ASF noticed the presence of suspicious items in the luggage.

The luggage was later thoroughly inspected and a total of 9.9 kg gold was recovered from it.

The value of the recovered gold in the market was said to be PKR 107.6 million, the ASF spokesman said, adding that after initial interrogation the gold and smugglers were handed over to Customs officials for further legal procedure.

