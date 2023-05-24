99pc uplift work on OPD Nishtar II hospital completed

Multan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Most of the uplift work on Outdoor Patient Department(OPD) Nishtar II hospital completed, says ACS South Preparations for making the OPD of Nishtar II hospital functional from June 1 have entered in the final stages Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Capt (R), Saqib Zafar, paid visit to Nishtar II hospital here on Wednesday to review the completion of OPD.

Altaf Ahmed, MS Nishtar hospital Dr. Rao Amjad and others were present.

Mr Saqib while talking said that Punjab Chief Minister had given a target to complete the Nishtar II hospital OPD by May 31.

The consultant doctors have been appointed while furniture for doctors' rooms have been delivered.

Similarly, electricity connection has also been obtained for the OPD and air-conditioning and heavy generators also been installed.

Procurement of medicines for patients completed, beds installed for patients in triage and arrangements of biomedical equipment for pathology labs have also been completed.

Mr Saqib said that it was a challenge to make the OPD operational within 30 days and all the concerned departments and administrations have risen to the challenge by working day and night.

He said that a medical college will also be constructed along with Nishtar II for which government land near the hospital is being evaluated.

He directed the authorities concerned for densely plantation and installation of high quality street lights in the entire outer area and to ensure security arrangements in the hospital.

Earlier, ACS South visited OPD and different blocks of the hospital.

It was told in the briefing that the emergency block containing 120 beds will also be handed over to the health department by July 30 while all the 500-bedded departments of the hospital will be activated at the end of this year. It was told that Rs.9450 million were being spent on the Nishtar II project covering an area of ??57 acres, which includes the purchase of bio-medical equipment worth Rs. 1900 million.

It was informed in the briefing that all the machinery for the hospital has been imported and payment also been made to MEPCO for the installation of grid station.