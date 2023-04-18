9th annual exams start

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The Secondary school Certificate (grade-9th) annual examinations under the aegis of board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad started here on Tuesday.

According to Secretary Board Dr Saleem Tiqi Shah, a total 202,562 candidates were participating in the exams and 578 examination centers had been set up in Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Faisalabad districtsto facilitate them as the exams will continue till May 12.

However, the practical examination of SSC (grade 10th) will begin from May 15.