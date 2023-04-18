UrduPoint.com

9th Annual Exams Start

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

9th annual exams start

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The Secondary school Certificate (grade-9th) annual examinations under the aegis of board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad started here on Tuesday.

According to Secretary Board Dr Saleem Tiqi Shah, a total 202,562 candidates were participating in the exams and 578 examination centers had been set up in Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Faisalabad districtsto facilitate them as the exams will continue till May 12.

However, the practical examination of SSC (grade 10th) will begin from May 15.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh BISE May From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid A ..

Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid Al-Fitr

6 minutes ago
 TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5 ..

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5-year and 10-year bond offerin ..

2 hours ago
 Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at leas ..

Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at least two people

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.