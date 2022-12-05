9th annual sports gala concludes at KGSCS

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The three-day 9th Annual Sports Gala concluded at Khubaib Girls school and College Sargodha (KGSCS) here on Monday.

Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) Chairman Mumtaz Akhtar Kahlon was chief guest.

Colorful cultural activities, juvenile throw, PT shows, volleyball, race, aerobics and taekwando and others games were the parts of the sports gala.

A large number of students, officials and dignitaries witnessed the sports competitions.

The KGSCS students showed excellent performance in all the games.

Speaking on the occasion, SDA Chairman Mumtaz Akhtar Khalon stressed the need for collective efforts to make the orphans useful citizens. He said the Punjab government was utilizing all resources for the betterment of deserving people of the province.

Khubaib Foundation, Director General, Brig (R) Iftikhar Ali said that his institution was a fully charitable institution where apart from education and training of orphan girls, sponsorship was also provided.

At present, he said that a total of eleven institutions were working in different cities of the country where orphan boys and girls were being provided education with financial support.

Later, Principal Khubaib Girls School and College, Madam Sarwat Ansar, thanked the guests and appealed to the philanthropists to actively participate in the financial support of deserving students.

At the end of the event, the winners were awarded with medals and gifts.

Shields were also presented to chief guests and guests of honours.