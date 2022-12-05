UrduPoint.com

9th Annual Sports Gala Concludes At KGSCS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2022 | 03:00 PM

9th annual sports gala concludes at KGSCS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The three-day 9th Annual Sports Gala concluded at Khubaib Girls school and College Sargodha (KGSCS) here on Monday.

Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) Chairman Mumtaz Akhtar Kahlon was chief guest.

Colorful cultural activities, juvenile throw, PT shows, volleyball, race, aerobics and taekwando and others games were the parts of the sports gala.

A large number of students, officials and dignitaries witnessed the sports competitions.

The KGSCS students showed excellent performance in all the games.

Speaking on the occasion, SDA Chairman Mumtaz Akhtar Khalon stressed the need for collective efforts to make the orphans useful citizens. He said the Punjab government was utilizing all resources for the betterment of deserving people of the province.

Khubaib Foundation, Director General, Brig (R) Iftikhar Ali said that his institution was a fully charitable institution where apart from education and training of orphan girls, sponsorship was also provided.

At present, he said that a total of eleven institutions were working in different cities of the country where orphan boys and girls were being provided education with financial support.

Later, Principal Khubaib Girls School and College, Madam Sarwat Ansar, thanked the guests and appealed to the philanthropists to actively participate in the financial support of deserving students.

At the end of the event, the winners were awarded with medals and gifts.

Shields were also presented to chief guests and guests of honours.

Related Topics

Sports Education Government Of Punjab Sargodha Event All From Race

Recent Stories

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

46 minutes ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

1 hour ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

2 hours ago
 Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resili ..

Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resilient country: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

3 hours ago
 Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diver ..

Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diverse fields: Masood Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.