9th Art Beat Exhibition at PNCA this weekend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Art project ArtBeat was holding its 9th edition of exhibition here on Saturday to offer children of twin cities a space to express themselves through art.

Being organized here at Gallery 5 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), children from 205 schools from across the country and 39 community organizations will be participating this year to explore diversity in their own unique ways.

Art Beat National Child Art Exhibition aimed at bidding an open space for children to freely express themselves, be more critical about life experiences and connect with family, friends and community.

ArtBeat, National Child Art Competition and Exhibitions is a project of The Little Art which was initiated in 2012 with a vision to promote visual culture, understanding of issues among children and youth from their own perspective.

The project tends to celebrate children as artists and present children's view as a point of discourse for adults and community.