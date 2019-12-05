9th Asian Young Geotechnical Engineers Conference held

NESPAK Managing Director Dr Tahir Masood co-chaired a session of the 9th Asian Young Geotechnical Engineers Conference, organised by the Pakistan Geotechnical Engineering Society (PGES), under the aegis of International Society of Soil Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineering (ISSMGE), here at UET on Thursday

The conference was also presided over by Engineer Amjad Agha, while WAPDA Chairman Lt-Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain was the chief guest. Noted scholars from Australia, Japan, Korea, Kazakhstan, Canada, USA and Saudi Arabia presented technical papers during the conference.

The conference was ninth in its series and was aimed at providing interactive platform for the young geotechnical engineers and researchers from Asian countries.

Dr Tahir Masood, on behalf of the Pakistan Geotechnical Engineering Society, thanked the president of the society, Amjad Agha, for making the event a success. He also paid tributes to Amjad Agha over his immense contribution to the field of engineering and called him a source of inspiration. He also thanked the UET VC as well as Dr Aziz Akbar, chairman conference organising committee and his team for providing all the facilities.

Appreciating foreign delegates for attending the conference, he said, foreign visitors would surely tell the rest of the world that Pakistan was not a dangerous place rather it was a safe place.

He also credited WAPDA chairman for starting work on Mohmand and Basha dams.