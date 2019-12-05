UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9th Asian Young Geotechnical Engineers Conference Held

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:45 PM

9th Asian Young Geotechnical Engineers Conference held

NESPAK Managing Director Dr Tahir Masood co-chaired a session of the 9th Asian Young Geotechnical Engineers Conference, organised by the Pakistan Geotechnical Engineering Society (PGES), under the aegis of International Society of Soil Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineering (ISSMGE), here at UET on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :NESPAK Managing Director Dr Tahir Masood co-chaired a session of the 9th Asian Young Geotechnical Engineers Conference, organised by the Pakistan Geotechnical Engineering Society (PGES), under the aegis of International Society of Soil Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineering (ISSMGE), here at UET on Thursday.

The conference was also presided over by Engineer Amjad Agha, while WAPDA Chairman Lt-Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain was the chief guest. Noted scholars from Australia, Japan, Korea, Kazakhstan, Canada, USA and Saudi Arabia presented technical papers during the conference.

The conference was ninth in its series and was aimed at providing interactive platform for the young geotechnical engineers and researchers from Asian countries.

Dr Tahir Masood, on behalf of the Pakistan Geotechnical Engineering Society, thanked the president of the society, Amjad Agha, for making the event a success. He also paid tributes to Amjad Agha over his immense contribution to the field of engineering and called him a source of inspiration. He also thanked the UET VC as well as Dr Aziz Akbar, chairman conference organising committee and his team for providing all the facilities.

Appreciating foreign delegates for attending the conference, he said, foreign visitors would surely tell the rest of the world that Pakistan was not a dangerous place rather it was a safe place.

He also credited WAPDA chairman for starting work on Mohmand and Basha dams.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA World Australia Canada WAPDA Young Japan Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan University Of Engineering And Technology Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y9s Is A Truly Premium Mid range with outst ..

9 minutes ago

Three drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

8 minutes ago

Shahbaz patronized sophisticated money laundering ..

8 minutes ago

Safe City web TV channel to propagate information, ..

8 minutes ago

Time ripe for transition from statements to action ..

27 minutes ago

6th convocation of NUST School of Social Sciences ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.