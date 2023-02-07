9th badge of Police Driving School completes training

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The 9th badge of Police Driving Training school Hasilpur has completed the professional training and the participants were awarded achievement certificates.

According to a Bahawalpur police spokesman, the professional driving training of the participants of the 9th badge was held at Police Driving Training School in Hasilpur tehsil of Bahawalpur district.

"After the completion of the course, the participants were awarded achievement certificates," he said.

He said that so far, 122 participants had completed their training at the Police Driving Training School Hasilpur in day and evening shifts.