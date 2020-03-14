UrduPoint.com
9th Class Exams Postponed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 02:10 PM

9th class exams postponed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) ::Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) has postponed annual examinations of Matric 9th class 2020 due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Chairperson BISE Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheed in a statement issued here on Saturday that under the direction of Higher Education Department Punjab all papers which were scheduled to be held on March 14 or later have been deferred till further orders.

She said that new roll number slips will be issued when new schedule for Matric 9th class exams will be issued. New examination schedule will also be uploaded on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk .

More information in this regard can be obtained from BISE Matric Branch through telephone numbers041-2517710-11 and 041-9330366, she added.

