9th class result announced

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad on Monday announced the result of 9th class annual examination 2022.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain uploaded the result on website at 10:10 a.

m. at his office. BISE Secretary Dr Saleem Taqi, Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali, and others were present on the occasion.

A total of 180,468 candidates appeared in the examination, of whom78,908 were declared successful, showing 43.72 pass percentage.