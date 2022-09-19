9th Class Result Announced
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad on Monday announced the result of 9th class annual examination 2022.
Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain uploaded the result on website at 10:10 a.
m. at his office. BISE Secretary Dr Saleem Taqi, Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali, and others were present on the occasion.
A total of 180,468 candidates appeared in the examination, of whom78,908 were declared successful, showing 43.72 pass percentage.