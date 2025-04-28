Open Menu

9th Class Student Dies In Charsadda Accident

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM

9th class student dies in Charsadda accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A 9th-class student lost his life in a traffic accident in Charsadda on Monday.

Police said, the student identified as Kashif, was on a motorcycle with his friend to attend exam when they met with a serious accident.

Both friends sustained critical injuries and were immediately shifted to DHQ Hospital Charsadda where Kashif succumbed to his injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

