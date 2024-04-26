9th class student stabbed in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) A student of 9th class was stabbed to death during a fight between students of a school in Kohat district on Friday.

Police said a fight took place between the students of Government Higher Secondary School No-3, Kohat.

During the fight a student named Waqas stabbed another student of 9TH class with a sharp knife.

As a result, the student named Bilawal was critically injured and shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police in a prompt action have arrested the accused, Waqas and recovered weapon of the crime from his possession.