9th Class Student Stabbed In Kohat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) A student of 9th class was stabbed to death during a fight between students of a school in Kohat district on Friday.
Police said a fight took place between the students of Government Higher Secondary School No-3, Kohat.
During the fight a student named Waqas stabbed another student of 9TH class with a sharp knife.
As a result, the student named Bilawal was critically injured and shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police in a prompt action have arrested the accused, Waqas and recovered weapon of the crime from his possession.
Recent Stories
PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds
Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Passco continue operations to procure 75000 ton wheat in Burewala zone, says zonal head15 seconds ago
-
Pak Chef attracts tourists through traditional cuisines at cooking competition19 seconds ago
-
World Earth Day observed in Sukkur25 seconds ago
-
JICA delegation visits Education Secretariat South Punjab32 seconds ago
-
NH&MP conducts road safety awareness seminar for students35 seconds ago
-
Lahore-Paris rally to highlight the positive image of Pakistan; Rana Mashhood38 seconds ago
-
UK higher Education leaders visit CUI41 seconds ago
-
DPO inaugurates blood donation camp47 seconds ago
-
Pak Chef attracts tourists through traditional cuisines at cooking competition11 minutes ago
-
Lahore police conducted 1,213 search & combing operations this year11 minutes ago
-
Inimical forces impeding Pakistan's development to be failed with nation's support: COAS21 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies April 21 bye-elections winners21 minutes ago