9th convocation of Faisalabad varsity held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The 9th convocation of the University of Faisalabad (UOF) was held here on Sunday.

Patron in Chief Mian Muhammad Hanif was a chief guest while chairman board of Governors Muhammad Haider Amin, Rector Prof Dr Muhammad Khaliq ur Rehman, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore and Principal University of Medical and Dental College Prof Dr Aamir Ali Chaudhry, faculty, position holders, parents and a large number of students were present.

As many as 1,367 students of different faculties were conferred degrees during the convocation.

The degrees were awarded to the students of the Faculty of Medicine, Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Information Technology, Faculty of Management Studies, Arts and Social Sciences, MBBS and BDS.

The distinction medals and souvenirs were also awarded among faculty and employees who have completed a 10-year service.

Addressing the convocation, chairman BoGs congratulated the students and their parent on their success.

He said that it was the fulfillment as well as the dreams of your parents and a day of pay-back do reflect upon the efforts and sacrifices of your parents for their support and the contribution by the teachers who mentored and inspired you in your learning.

He advised the graduates to hone your skill, sharpen your minds, and be a good team player and develop a positive attitude for more future success.

Earlier, Rector Prof Dr Muhammad Khaliq ur Rehman presented welcome address and took oath from graduates of the UOF