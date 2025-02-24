9th edition of Italian Design Day celebrated

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 08:03 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Consulate of Italy in Karachi celebrated the ninth edition of the Italian Design Day in Karachi.

An initiative promoted and organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rome through its network of diplomatic missions abroad.

“Inequalities. Design for a better life” is the theme of this year’s design day, in dialogue with the next International Exhibition of the Triennale di Milano. Consul of Italy Mr. Fabrizio Bielli, while welcoming the audience, highlighted the role of quality design in reducing the impact of inequalities on the well-being of individuals in everyday life.

The Italian diplomatic network in the world is a true protagonist in the framework of strategy, “Diplomacy for Growth” launched by Minister Antonio Tajani with the aim of strengthening design as a distinctive element of MADE IN ITALY, a communique said on Monday.

The Consul organized an exclusive Curtain Raiser for the forthcoming Pakistan Pavilion at the Venice Biennale for Architecture 2025, which was presented to the audience by a team of architects from Coalesce Design Studio and MAS Architects.

The theme of the Pakistan Pavilion - titled (Fr)agile Systems coincides with the theme of IDD 2025 and is a reminder of the stark inequity of architecture and design that continues to ravage landscapes and ecosystems on an unprecedented scale.

To reiterate the imperative to rethink climate resilience as an adaptation process attuned to asymmetries and imbalances of an interconnected world for a call to action for a future in which architecture is both deeply rooted in cultural heritage and critically engaged with ecological realities.

With the cooperation of Italian Trade agency, the Italian Development Committee and its member companies; Axis Design Studios, Best board Industries, Novacolor by Innovators, S. Abdullah, participated along with Natuzzi Italia represented by Salmis Luxury Interiors to showcase Italian excellence in Pakistan.

The companies displayed their product lines, which demonstrated the best practices and ideas, to address the pressing challenges in the field of architecture and design being implemented for projects in Pakistan.

A historical photographic exhibition titled "Photography for Lifetime Achievement" was displayed at the event. The exhibition celebrates the masters of the Compasso d'Oro Lifetime Achievement Award, reinterpreted through the lens of Italian photographers from the last two decades.

The initiative aims to highlight photography not only as a documentary tool but also as a creative medium that has contributed to the dissemination and success of Italian design.

