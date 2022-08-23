9th grade students to pass Tarjama-tul-Quran exam this year: Secretary BISE

Tarjama-tul-Quran (translation of the Holy Quran) was included as compulsory subject in the syllabus of 9th class and the students would pass the exam of this subject in annual examinations 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Tarjama-tul-Quran (translation of the Holy Quran) was included as compulsory subject in the syllabus of 9th class and the students would pass the exam of this subject in annual examinations 2023.

This was stated by Secretary Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad Dr Saleem Taqi Shah while addressing a meeting.

He said that syllabus of Tarjama-tul-Quran was available on the website of Punjab Curriculum Textbook Board and more information in this regard could be obtained from education board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

He also urged the heads of educational institutes to teach Tarjama-tul-Quran as compulsory subject to their students to avoid any difficulty during examination.