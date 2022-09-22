9th International Judicial Conference scheduled for September 23-24

The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), under the auspices of National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) is organizing the 9th International Judicial Conference on 23rd and 24th of September at the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), under the auspices of National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) is organizing the 9th International Judicial Conference on 23rd and 24th of September at the Supreme Court.

The theme of the conference centers around celebrating 75 years of independence of Pakistan, titled "Administration of Justice: 75 Years- Reflecting on the Past and Looking Towards the Future".

The Conference will be attended by the chief justices, eminent judges, attorney general for Pakistan, law officers, jurists, scholars, intellectuals and lawyers from Pakistan and abroad as well.

The conference is being organized to focus on key areas, including the role of various stakeholders in the administration of justice, global challenges, dispute settlement mechanisms, and delivering justice in the era of digital advancement. Prominent scholars and experts from around the world will exchange their views on critical issues providing valuable insights on how to face the emerging challenges.

Five themes have been selected for deliberations, including role of judiciary in maintaining rule of law and upholding the supremacy of the Constitution; where do we go from here: role of police, prosecution, lawyers etc. in administration of justice; current global challenges and response of the judiciary; economic challenges and disputes settlement mechanisms: legislative response and the roadmap for the future and justice; and digital advancement: what lies ahead.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Atta Bandial will be the chief guest, who will address the conference on day-1, in session-1 on the topic "role of judiciary in maintaining rule of law and upholding the supremacy of the Constitution".

Chief Justice of Federal Shariat Court, the chief justices of the high courts, the Chief Justice of Supreme Court Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Chief Justice of Supreme Appellate Court, Gilgit-Baltistan will also be gracing the event and addressing the first session on day-1 to be held on September 23.

This will be following by other thematic sessions on the second day of the conference to be held on September 24, wherein judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan will be chairing the thematic sessions and Chief Justice of Pakistan will conclude the conference.

The conference is being organized under the leadership of SC judges, including Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Ayesha A. Malik and Members of the Organizing Committee with the assistance of the Secretariat of LJCP.

The inaugural session of the conference will commence at 02:30 PM on Friday.