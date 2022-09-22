UrduPoint.com

9th International Judicial Conference Scheduled For September 23-24

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 10:21 PM

9th International Judicial Conference scheduled for September 23-24

The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), under the auspices of National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) is organizing the 9th International Judicial Conference on 23rd and 24th of September at the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), under the auspices of National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) is organizing the 9th International Judicial Conference on 23rd and 24th of September at the Supreme Court.

The theme of the conference centers around celebrating 75 years of independence of Pakistan, titled "Administration of Justice: 75 Years- Reflecting on the Past and Looking Towards the Future".

The Conference will be attended by the chief justices, eminent judges, attorney general for Pakistan, law officers, jurists, scholars, intellectuals and lawyers from Pakistan and abroad as well.

The conference is being organized to focus on key areas, including the role of various stakeholders in the administration of justice, global challenges, dispute settlement mechanisms, and delivering justice in the era of digital advancement. Prominent scholars and experts from around the world will exchange their views on critical issues providing valuable insights on how to face the emerging challenges.

Five themes have been selected for deliberations, including role of judiciary in maintaining rule of law and upholding the supremacy of the Constitution; where do we go from here: role of police, prosecution, lawyers etc. in administration of justice; current global challenges and response of the judiciary; economic challenges and disputes settlement mechanisms: legislative response and the roadmap for the future and justice; and digital advancement: what lies ahead.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Atta Bandial will be the chief guest, who will address the conference on day-1, in session-1 on the topic "role of judiciary in maintaining rule of law and upholding the supremacy of the Constitution".

Chief Justice of Federal Shariat Court, the chief justices of the high courts, the Chief Justice of Supreme Court Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Chief Justice of Supreme Appellate Court, Gilgit-Baltistan will also be gracing the event and addressing the first session on day-1 to be held on September 23.

This will be following by other thematic sessions on the second day of the conference to be held on September 24, wherein judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan will be chairing the thematic sessions and Chief Justice of Pakistan will conclude the conference.

The conference is being organized under the leadership of SC judges, including Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Ayesha A. Malik and Members of the Organizing Committee with the assistance of the Secretariat of LJCP.

The inaugural session of the conference will commence at 02:30 PM on Friday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court World Police Exchange Lawyers Independence Muhammad Ali Azad Jammu And Kashmir September Event From Court

Recent Stories

Estonian Government Calls Up Over 2,800 Reservists ..

Estonian Government Calls Up Over 2,800 Reservists for Additional Military Exerc ..

1 minute ago
 Erdogan Says Exchange of Prisoners of War Between ..

Erdogan Says Exchange of Prisoners of War Between Moscow, Kiev Important Step To ..

1 minute ago
 Senator asks Imran to seek apology from nation for ..

Senator asks Imran to seek apology from nation for introducing abusive culture

1 minute ago
 Ashrafi terms Saudi Arabia 'all-weather friend' of ..

Ashrafi terms Saudi Arabia 'all-weather friend' of Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Number of initiatives taken to improve lives of co ..

Number of initiatives taken to improve lives of common people: Sardar Tanveer Il ..

3 minutes ago
 US Treasury Dept. Creating Sanctions Review Office ..

US Treasury Dept. Creating Sanctions Review Office to Study Unintended Impacts - ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.