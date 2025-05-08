9th International Water Conference Concludes With Commitment Of Water Security
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The two-day 9th International Conference on “Water Security and Socio Economic Development" was concluded at COMSTECH Secretariat, reaffirming the collective resolve to ensure sustainable water management for a secure future.
The Conference was a joint effort of OIC-COMSTECH, Riphah International University, PCRWR, and WATER-Aid and University of Haripur.
The closing session of the Conference featured summaries from the six interactive technical sessions which got to the heart not only of what water is, but what it can be: a driver of equality, a solution to the climate crisis, a facilitator of peace, and, much more.
Eighty Six research papers/poster presentation were presented by the researchers under six sub-themes included; Environment and Climate Change, food and Agriculture, Glaciology and Snow Hydrology, Navigating the Challenges of WASH, Circular Water Economy, Policy, and Governance, AI for Water Security.
In the closing ceremony the speakers, the speakers appreciated the efforts of the respective Universities and R&D Organizations for holding an iconic conference and hoped that the evidence based recommendations of the conference deliberation will influence our policy framework and to be meticulously implemented.
The conference paved the way for the youth researchers to present their research work, learn from peers and participate in national research endeavors. It was stressed that only a knowledge-based society can bring socio-economic development with a people-centric approach. Furthermore Cooperation between upper and lower riparian stakeholders is crucial for ensuring fair and sustainable water resource management. It is imperative that we adopt a proactive and holistic approach by taking policy initiatives in the best national interest of water sector.
