9th International Water Conference To Be Held On May 6–7
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The 9th International Water Conference on "Emerging Technologies for Water Security and Socio-Economic Development" will be held from May 6–7 at OIC-COMSTECH Secretariat Islamabad.
The two-day global event will gather researchers, practitioners, academicians, and policymakers from around the world to address critical issues related to water management and sustainability.
Organized by COMSTECH in collaboration with the Riphah Institute of Public Policy, the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Water Aid and the University of Haripur, the conference will provide a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and collaborative dialogue, said a press release issued here Sunday. The attendees will engage in academic presentations, interactive panel discussions, and specialized technical sessions.
Over 80 scholarly papers will be presented under diverse sub-themes, including Environment and Climate Change, food and Agriculture, Glaciology and Snow Hydrology, WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene), Circular Water Economy, Policy and Governance, and Artificial Intelligence for Water Security.
The conference aims to foster in-depth discussions that will inform policy and practice, stimulate cross-sectoral collaboration, and promote innovative approaches for the sustainable management of water resources. Proceedings and a detailed post-conference report will be published to capture key insights, research findings, and actionable recommendations for long-term impact.
