Open Menu

9th International Water Conference To Be Held On May 6–7

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 04:10 PM

9th International Water Conference to be held on May 6–7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The 9th International Water Conference on "Emerging Technologies for Water Security and Socio-Economic Development" will be held from May 6–7 at OIC-COMSTECH Secretariat Islamabad.

The two-day global event will gather researchers, practitioners, academicians, and policymakers from around the world to address critical issues related to water management and sustainability.

Organized by COMSTECH in collaboration with the Riphah Institute of Public Policy, the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Water Aid and the University of Haripur, the conference will provide a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and collaborative dialogue, said a press release issued here Sunday. The attendees will engage in academic presentations, interactive panel discussions, and specialized technical sessions.

Over 80 scholarly papers will be presented under diverse sub-themes, including Environment and Climate Change, food and Agriculture, Glaciology and Snow Hydrology, WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene), Circular Water Economy, Policy and Governance, and Artificial Intelligence for Water Security.

The conference aims to foster in-depth discussions that will inform policy and practice, stimulate cross-sectoral collaboration, and promote innovative approaches for the sustainable management of water resources. Proceedings and a detailed post-conference report will be published to capture key insights, research findings, and actionable recommendations for long-term impact.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

7 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

20 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

20 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

20 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

21 hours ago
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

21 hours ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

24 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

1 day ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

1 day ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan