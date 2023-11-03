9th Literary Festival 2023 kicked off in F-9 Park

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The 9th Islamabad Literary Festival 2023 being organized in collaboration with Oxford University Press and Capital Development Authority (CDA) kicked off on Friday at Gandhara Citizen Club F-9 Park.

This literary festival will continue for three days and will be concluded on Sunday. The title of the literary festival is People, Planet and Possibilities, said a news release.

A large number of senior officers, politicians and citizens including the British High Commissioner, Federal ministers, senior journalists and prominent personalities related to literature and arts participated in the opening ceremony.

The importance of the urdu language, particularly the importance of Urdu literature for the young generation was highlighted.

During the opening ceremony, to show solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians, a tribute was paid to them. Similarly, the use of Urdu as the official language was also emphasized.

Moreover, the program "Lao To Ku qatal Nama Meera" was presented. In which tribute was paid to the famous poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

This was followed by a panel discussion on the importance of Urdu language and innovative ways to attract the young generation towards Urdu literature.

Similarly, on the first day of the Literary Festival, the program "Iqbal: A Pioneering Poet" was presented in the Intizar Hussain Auditorium, in which the importance of Pakistan was highlighted.

On the first day of the Literary Festival, a program was organized at Parveen Shakir Hall to highlight the importance of forest protection and plantation in which eminent environmentalists of the country participated.

Later, on the first day of the literary festival, a programme was presented in Amjad islam Amjad Hall regarding the ideology of Quaid-i-Azam, which was participated by writers and eminent social workers of the country.