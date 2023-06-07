UrduPoint.com

9th May Will Be Remembered As "Black Day": Atta Tarar

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM

9th May will be remembered as "Black Day": Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Attaullah Tarar Tuesday said that 9th May will be remembered as "Black Day" in history.

He blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to patronize the attacks on government properties, military installations and monuments only to sabotage proceedings of a corruption case against him.

Addressing a press conference, he said the activities of 9th May were well planned and the leadership was giving targets to attack on military installations.

He said those who were involved in those attacks on government buildings and military installations were given relief by the courts.

Incidents of 9th May cannot be justified in any case, said the SAPM adding that Yasim Rashid also got relief from the court of despite a positive forensic report against her.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Rashid May From Government Court

Recent Stories

Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - ..

Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - Consultancy

25 minutes ago
 Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - V ..

Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - Vatican

26 minutes ago
 Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic ..

Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic court appearance

25 minutes ago
 Early completion of under-construction dams impera ..

Early completion of under-construction dams imperative: Minister for Water Resou ..

25 minutes ago
 Planning Ministry launches 5Es framework to turnar ..

Planning Ministry launches 5Es framework to turnaround Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Karim Benzema Joins Saudi Football Club Al-Ittihad

Karim Benzema Joins Saudi Football Club Al-Ittihad

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.