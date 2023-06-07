9th May will be remembered as "Black Day": Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Attaullah Tarar Tuesday said that 9th May will be remembered as "Black Day" in history.

He blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to patronize the attacks on government properties, military installations and monuments only to sabotage proceedings of a corruption case against him.

Addressing a press conference, he said the activities of 9th May were well planned and the leadership was giving targets to attack on military installations.

He said those who were involved in those attacks on government buildings and military installations were given relief by the courts.

Incidents of 9th May cannot be justified in any case, said the SAPM adding that Yasim Rashid also got relief from the court of despite a positive forensic report against her.