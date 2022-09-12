UrduPoint.com

9th Meeting Of JWG On CPEC Security Held

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2022 | 01:10 AM

9th meeting of JWG on CPEC Security held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The 9th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Safety and Security of CPEC was held on Sunday at the Chinese Embassy.

The meeting was co-chaired by Special Secretary Ministry of Interior Saif Anjum and Director General, Ministry of Public Security, China. The Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Nong Rong was also present in the meeting.

It was reiterated that ensuring safety and security of CPEC projects in Pakistan is of immense significance in furthering the bilateral relations, said a press release from Ministry of Interior.

The measures taken by the Government of Pakistan towards ensuring the safety and security of Chinese projects and personnel in Pakistan and the efforts made towards unearthing the perpetrators and facilitators of terrorist incidents targeting Chinese nationals, were acknowledged and appreciated.

In order to further enhance the prospects of bilateral relations, in-principal agreement had been made on various joint measures including furthering cooperation in law enforcement domain and capacity building of the law enforcement agencies. The proposal of establishing a separate JWG for security of non-corridor projects was also discussed. Both sides agreed to the need of countering the agendas of the hostile elements in ensuring safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan through mutual efforts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist China CPEC Sunday From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz ’s legal battle for  passport: LHC ..

Maryam Nawaz ’s legal battle for  passport: LHC may constitute fresh division ..

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

16 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

1 day ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

1 day ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.