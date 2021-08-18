UrduPoint.com

9th Moharram Procession Comes Out From Qadeemi Imam Bargha Haripur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:43 PM

The largest procession of 9th Moharram main came out from Imam Bargah Sajjadia and after passing the main Bazaar and traditional route culminated at Imam Bargah Qadeemi, amid strict security arrangements in Haripur

Haripur police also sealed the main Bazar and adjoining streets to avoid any untoward situation.

According to the details, Haripur police deployed 1800 policemen during the Moharram for the security of the processions, majlis and other activities while the control room was established at General Post Office (GPO) Haripur.

After 2 pm police not only sealed the main Bazar but also the adjoining Mohallahs including Mohallah Rasaldrian, Mohallah Motian, Mohallah Qadeem, Mohallah Malikpura while traffic was also diverted from the main Bazar to other streets, on the occasion hundreds of policemen were deployed on the route of main 9th Moharram procession.

Police sources said that to maintain law and order during 9th Moharram other law enforcement agencies also cooperated while with the cooperation of the National Radion and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) Closed Circuit tv (CCTV) cameras were also installed all over the city to monitor the situation during Moharram.

It was disclosed that the Mohrram security plan was chalked out with the consultation of all stakeholders including traders and citizens with the objective to facilitate people when the city was sealed to provide security to the 9th Moharram procession.

