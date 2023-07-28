Open Menu

9th Moharram Procession Peacefully Concludes In Tehsil Lora

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 10:43 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :The central procession of 9th Muharram al-Haram Friday commenced from the residence of Syed Faqeer Hussain Shah and peacefully concluded at the Central Imam Bargah, Channali Tehsil Lora.

The procession proceeded through its traditional and designated routes and concluded at the Central Imam Bargah, Channali. On this occasion, District Emergency Officer Abbottabad, Muhammad Arif Khattak, and the Rescue 1122 medical team remained present and continuously provided immediate and comprehensive medical assistance to the mourners.

Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Abbottabad Shakeel Hayat also inspects routes of the central procession and Imam Bargah" in the city.

All the necessary arrangements for the central procession and Imam Bargah were assessed by the Tehsil Municipal Administration. Office Superintendent TMA, Shahzad Khan gave a briefing on the preparations.

Meetings were also held with the traders and representatives of the Shia community. TMO Shakeel Hayat issued directives to further strengthen the arrangements and ensure strict adherence to designated routes, eliminating any deviations.

The TMO acknowledged the services of the Regulation Branch, Street Light Staff, and all other personnel's efforts related to the arrangements.

