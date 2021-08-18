9th Muharam procession peacefully concludes in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The mourning processions of 9th Muharam here Wednesday concluded peacefully amid tight security and Majalis were organized to pay homage to martyrs of Karbala.

The main procession was taken out from Latifabad Unit-5 under the aegis of Anjuman-e-Guldasta Akbar which culminated at the same point after passing through the traditional routes.

During the procession, the majalis will be held at the different places and the participants of the procession also offered Zuhrain prayers.

Zul Jinnah, the horse decorated as the reflection of the steed of Imam Hussain (R.

A), Jhola Ali Asghar, Taboot Ali Akbar and Alam Pak was also included in the procession.

As a security measure, all roads leading to the procession routes were sealed as Police and law enforcement agencies monitored the participants of the processions. mobile phone services were partially suspended around the procession routes and Police personnel were deployed for the security of the faithful.

Police, Rangers and Rapid Response Force commandos were present to provide security to the processions and all activities were monitored through CCTV cameras to avoid any untoward incident.