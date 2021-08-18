UrduPoint.com

9th Muharam Procession Peacefully Concludes In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:45 PM

9th Muharam procession peacefully concludes in Hyderabad

The mourning processions of 9th Muharam here Wednesday concluded peacefully amid tight security and Majalis were organized to pay homage to martyrs of Karbala

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The mourning processions of 9th Muharam here Wednesday concluded peacefully amid tight security and Majalis were organized to pay homage to martyrs of Karbala.

The main procession was taken out from Latifabad Unit-5 under the aegis of Anjuman-e-Guldasta Akbar which culminated at the same point after passing through the traditional routes.

During the procession, the majalis will be held at the different places and the participants of the procession also offered Zuhrain prayers.

Zul Jinnah, the horse decorated as the reflection of the steed of Imam Hussain (R.

A), Jhola Ali Asghar, Taboot Ali Akbar and Alam Pak was also included in the procession.

As a security measure, all roads leading to the procession routes were sealed as Police and law enforcement agencies monitored the participants of the processions. mobile phone services were partially suspended around the procession routes and Police personnel were deployed for the security of the faithful.

Police, Rangers and Rapid Response Force commandos were present to provide security to the processions and all activities were monitored through CCTV cameras to avoid any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Mobile Karbala Same All From

Recent Stories

ERC’s humanitarian projects, programmes valued a ..

ERC’s humanitarian projects, programmes valued at AED487.7 million

9 minutes ago
 Provincial minister reviews Ashura security arrang ..

Provincial minister reviews Ashura security arrangements

6 minutes ago
 UN Pledges Continued Humanitarian Support for Hait ..

UN Pledges Continued Humanitarian Support for Haiti After Earthquake - Guterres

7 minutes ago
 Russian, Kazakh Foreign Ministers See Chance to Re ..

Russian, Kazakh Foreign Ministers See Chance to Resolve Afghan Problems Via Talk ..

8 minutes ago
 US Officials Warn It Will Be 'Challenging' to Meet ..

US Officials Warn It Will Be 'Challenging' to Meet Biden's August 31 Deadline - ..

8 minutes ago
 Exemplary arrangements for Muharram made in South ..

Exemplary arrangements for Muharram made in South Punjab: Addl Chief Secretary

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.