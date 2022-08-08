UrduPoint.com

9th Muharram Mourning Processions Conclude Peacefully In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2022 | 11:33 PM

9th Muharram mourning processions conclude peacefully in Quetta

The mourning processions of 9th Muharram-ul Haram were taken out across the province including Quetta amid tight security on Monday to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :The mourning processions of 9th Muharram-ul Haram were taken out across the province including Quetta amid tight security on Monday to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions.

The main procession was taken out with reciting of Nauhas here from Imam Bargah Nasirul-Aza which after passing through different routes of the city culminated peacefully at the same Imam Bragah.

A large number of security forces including police, ATF, CTD, Levies forces, Balochistan Constabulary and Frontier Corps (FC) provided security to processions of Muharram-ul Haram.

Shops and markets have been closed along the routes of the processions and these would remain close till Youm-e-Ashura.

Several check posts have been set up at different places including sensitive areas to ensure strict checking in order to avoid any untoward situation.

The mourning procession has also been monitored through CCTV cameras in the city despite a control rooms has also been set up to scrutinize security of Youm-e-Ashura. The mourning procession was examined by helicopters in the area.

Meanwhile, Sabeel stalls for refreshment drinks were arranged at different areas as per tradition.

Mobile services were suspended from 6 am in seven districts of Balochistan in order to maintain peace for 9th Muharram.

