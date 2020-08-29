UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9th Muharram Observed In Northern Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:53 PM

9th Muharram observed in northern Sindh

Northern part of Sindh observed 9th of Muharram with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Northern part of Sindh observed 9th of Muharram with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala.

Taazia and Zuljinah processions were taken out in different parts in memory of martyrs of Karbala.

In Sukkur, the main procession was taken out from Markazi Imambargah Gharib Abad which was culminatedat the same place after passing through the traditional route.

Elaborated security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident during the processions.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Karbala Sukkur Same From Muharram

Recent Stories

Mainly hot,humid weather forecast

3 minutes ago

Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Ashu ..

3 minutes ago

Arrangements for mourning processions completed

3 minutes ago

CM visits Central Control Room, directs to enhance ..

13 minutes ago

CTP issue traffic plan for Muharram 11

13 minutes ago

DC Malakand holds Khuli-Kachery to address people' ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.