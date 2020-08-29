9th Muharram observed in northern Sindh

Northern part of Sindh observed 9th of Muharram with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Northern part of Sindh observed 9th of Muharram with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala.

Taazia and Zuljinah processions were taken out in different parts in memory of martyrs of Karbala.

In Sukkur, the main procession was taken out from Markazi Imambargah Gharib Abad which was culminatedat the same place after passing through the traditional route.

Elaborated security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident during the processions.