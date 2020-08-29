UrduPoint.com
9th Muharram Observed With Due Solemnity, Sanctity

Sat 29th August 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Alike other parts of country, the 9th of Muharram was being observed in Karachi on Saturday with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah-ho Tala Anho) and his companions in Karbala.

The processions of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram were taken out from various parts of the city.

The main procession was taken out from Nishtar Park Karachi this afternoon is passing through its traditional route and concluded at Imambargah-e-Iranian Hussaini at Maghrib time.

Ulema and Zakireen are shedding light on the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

Special traffic plan for the processions of 9th of Muharram ul Haram has also been chalked out.

