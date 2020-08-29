UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9th Muharram Procession Taken Out At Sheenbagh Attock

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 03:23 PM

9th Muharram Procession taken out at Sheenbagh Attock

The procession of 9th Muharram Procession of Alam-o-Zuljinnah was taken out from Haveli Adalat Sayin, Residence of Maulana Imran and Residence of Syed Iqbal Shah at Sheenbagh amid tight security on Saturday Morning

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The procession of 9th Muharram Procession of Alam-o-Zuljinnah was taken out from Haveli Adalat Sayin, Residence of Maulana Imran and Residence of Syed Iqbal Shah at Sheenbagh amid tight security on Saturday Morning.

The Azadars recited Noha in groups and also performed `Matum'. Sabeels of water, Milk and food stalls were setup by local organizers at different points for the Mourners. A special mobile Medical team from District Head quarters Hospital Attock and Rescue 1122 provided treatment to the mourners.

The procession after passing through its traditional routes ended peacefully at Imam Bargah Hussainiya Sheenbagh.

Later, a Majlis was held in which zakreen highlighted the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain and the Brutality of Yazidiyat at Karbala. They said Hazrat Imam Hussain is the symbol of a unique philosophy and lives a life which drew a line of Demarcation between noble and evil forces.

Karbala is an incident that gave message of upholding righteousness and truth to the mankind for their eternal success, they added. Around 96 processions and 684 Majalis had so far been held peacefully at various part of the district, Police said.

Beside department of fire brigade, civil defense and bomb disposal squad, all hospitals, Rescue 1122 and Edhi centers have been put on high alert during Ashura. Directive had been issued to make all necessary arrangements at the emergency wards of Hospitals, and to ensure presence of ambulances and medical staff along the routes of ashura processions.

District Police Officer, Khalid hamdani has said fool proof security would be provided to the mourners during the procession. He said this while visiting routes of the processions. He was accompanied by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sadar Circle , Station House Officer Hamid kazmi Assistant Suprintendent of Police Ammara Sheerazi, Chief Security Officer, Chairman Muncipal Committee Attock and other officials of police department.

District Police Officer said all arrangements have been finalized for Ashura and security plan have been chalked out in this context. He reviewed security arrangements of the Imambargah Sheen Bagh Husainia. On the occasion Chief officer Municipal Committee Attock said cleanliness of routes would be ensured and other facilities would be provided to the mourners.

Related Topics

Fire Police Water Mobile Alert Karbala Circle Attock Bagh Rescue 1122 All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Son of Bonduelle Founder Dead in Hit-And-Run Crash ..

2 minutes ago

Ben Stokes’ father diagnosed with brain cancer

7 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University announces nine additional eng ..

10 minutes ago

No Decision Made to Relocate EAEU Summit to Russia ..

4 minutes ago

IRSA releases 580,600 cusecs water

4 minutes ago

IPU President terms Pakistan as hub of economic, t ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.