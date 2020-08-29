9th Muharram Procession taken out at Sheenbagh Attock

The procession of 9th Muharram Procession of Alam-o-Zuljinnah was taken out from Haveli Adalat Sayin, Residence of Maulana Imran and Residence of Syed Iqbal Shah at Sheenbagh amid tight security on Saturday Morning

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The procession of 9th Muharram Procession of Alam-o-Zuljinnah was taken out from Haveli Adalat Sayin, Residence of Maulana Imran and Residence of Syed Iqbal Shah at Sheenbagh amid tight security on Saturday Morning.

The Azadars recited Noha in groups and also performed `Matum'. Sabeels of water, Milk and food stalls were setup by local organizers at different points for the Mourners. A special mobile Medical team from District Head quarters Hospital Attock and Rescue 1122 provided treatment to the mourners.

The procession after passing through its traditional routes ended peacefully at Imam Bargah Hussainiya Sheenbagh.

Later, a Majlis was held in which zakreen highlighted the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain and the Brutality of Yazidiyat at Karbala. They said Hazrat Imam Hussain is the symbol of a unique philosophy and lives a life which drew a line of Demarcation between noble and evil forces.

Karbala is an incident that gave message of upholding righteousness and truth to the mankind for their eternal success, they added. Around 96 processions and 684 Majalis had so far been held peacefully at various part of the district, Police said.

Beside department of fire brigade, civil defense and bomb disposal squad, all hospitals, Rescue 1122 and Edhi centers have been put on high alert during Ashura. Directive had been issued to make all necessary arrangements at the emergency wards of Hospitals, and to ensure presence of ambulances and medical staff along the routes of ashura processions.

District Police Officer, Khalid hamdani has said fool proof security would be provided to the mourners during the procession. He said this while visiting routes of the processions. He was accompanied by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sadar Circle , Station House Officer Hamid kazmi Assistant Suprintendent of Police Ammara Sheerazi, Chief Security Officer, Chairman Muncipal Committee Attock and other officials of police department.

District Police Officer said all arrangements have been finalized for Ashura and security plan have been chalked out in this context. He reviewed security arrangements of the Imambargah Sheen Bagh Husainia. On the occasion Chief officer Municipal Committee Attock said cleanliness of routes would be ensured and other facilities would be provided to the mourners.