9th Muharram Processions Conclude Peacefully Amid Tight Security

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2022 | 08:15 PM

A total of two Zuljinnah and 16-Alm mourning processions of 9th Muharram concluded here peacefully amid tight security

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :A total of two Zuljinnah and 16-Alm mourning processions of 9th Muharram concluded here peacefully amid tight security.

The Muharram 9th Zuljinah procession was taken out from the Imambargah Hussania Peshawar Cantt at 10:00 a.m. and other Zuljinha procession concluded at Imambargah Bibi Zikri, Tehsil Gorghathri at 03:00pm.

Both the processions were provided foolproof security in passing through their traditional routes.

The other 16 Alm processions also taken out from different areas of the city including City Railway Station, Gulbahar, Gunj, Jehangirpura, Kochi Bazaar, YakkaToot, Marvi-haa, Nubajauri, Qisa Khwani, Hashtnagri, Mena Bazar, and Mohallah Khudada.

The large numbers of mourners and people participated in these processions and paid homage to Hazrat Imam Hussin and his companions who have rendered matchless sacrifices in Karbala.

The Ulema said that the Ashura Days as a reminder of the battle between good and evil, the oppressed against the oppressor, the righteous against the oppressor, morals against depravity, and morals against depravity.

Around 4000 police personnel have been deployed to provide foolproof security to the mourning processions. Furthermore, different streets and small roads intersecting the routes of processions were sealed while Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) swept the routes before the passage of processions.

Medical camps, Sabeels and stalls were also being arranged to provide assistance to the participants.

