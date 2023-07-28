Open Menu

9th Muharram Processions Conclude Peacefully

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2023 | 08:20 PM

The mourning processions of 9th Muharram concluded peacefully in Sargodha district on Friday amid tight security arrangements

The participants were allowed only after body search by the law enforcers and volunteers of Imamia Students' Organisation.

Walk-through gates were installed for screening of participants, and surveillance of processions was carried out through video-recording and CCTV cameras installed especially for this purpose.

On the occasion, the district police made strict security arrangements for 9th Muharram processions and Majalis.

Various 'Sabeels', 'Niaz' and other food items stalls were also set up in different parts of the city.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha Muharram

