9th Muharram processions conclude peacefully

Muharram 9 processions have concluded peacefully across the province amid strict security measures

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Muharram 9 processions have concluded peacefully across the province amid strict security measures.

The main procession was taken out from the Imambargah Nasirul-Aza and after passing through its traditional routes concluded at the Imambargah Nasirul-Aza.

A total of 45000 FC and police personnel were deployed on the security of the mourners while the Army platoon was also on standby to avert any untoward incident. No incident of law and order was reported from across the province.

Addressing the mourners, the scholars including Allama Syed Meraj Raza Rizvi and others said that Karbala gives the message of upholding righteousness and truth to mankind for their eternal success.

Paying homage to the Hazart Imam Hussain (RA), they said he was not only a great hero of our Islamic history but the symbol of fortitude against evil forces.

They called for creating unity among all sects of Muslims saying islam teaches the lesson of brotherhood, peace and harmony.