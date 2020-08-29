9th Muharram processions concluded

The Central 'Alm and Zuljinah' procession, which was taken out from Imambargah Hussainia Hall in cantonment area to pay rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and others martyrs of Karbala, was peacefully concluded here on Saturday afternoon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The Central 'Alm and Zuljinah' procession, which was taken out from Imambargah Hussainia Hall in cantonment area to pay rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and others martyrs of Karbala, was peacefully concluded here on Saturday afternoon.

The main Alm and Zuljinnah mourning procession of 9th Muharram was started from Imambargah Hussainia Hall on Saddar Road on Saturday morning and went through the prescribed routes before culminated at the same Imambargh.

The participants recited 'Nauhas' to pay tributes to all martyrs of Karbala and passed through the specified route ie Saddar Road, Kalabari, Fawwara Chowk and others.

They were holding alms and beating their chests and reassembled at the Hussainia Hall during afternoon.

The religious scholars delivered special sermons on the importance of the 9th Moharram and 10th Ashura Muharram and supreme sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs at Karbala for supremacy of islam.

Police, Quick Response Force (QRF) and other law enforcing agencies were put on high alert position to deal with any untoward incident.

Security has been tightened around city ahead of Ashura Moharram, which would be observed with great religious reverance and respect on Sunday.

All the entry points have been kept under vigilant check besides walk through gates and closed circuit cameras have been installed en-route of the mourning processions and Majalis venues.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday visited Central Control Room at Home Department and reviewed security measures being taken to ensure peaceful observance of 9th Muharram and 10th Ashura Muharram.

Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz and Inspector General Police, Sanaullah Abbasi was also present on the occasion.

During his visit, CM was briefed about overall security situation and steps taken for peaceful observance of Muharram.

Control Rooms have been established in KP districts and they are being connected with Central Control room to avoid any untoward incident during Ashura Muharram.

Muharram processions are being watched through CCTV cameras and drones while special arrangements have been made to monitor routes of processions in sensitive areas.

The CM expressed satisfaction over security arrangements and directed foolproof security on 10th of Muharram.

SSP Operations Mansoor Aman and Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Asghar visited cantonment and city areas in Peshawar and monitored the security arrangements for processions of 9th and10th Moharram.