9th Muharram processions concluded peacefully in Quetta

The mourning processions of 9th Muharram-ul Haram were taken out from Imambargah Nasirul-Aza and Imamgargah Kalan amid tight security on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The mourning processions of 9th Muharram-ul Haram were taken out from Imambargah Nasirul-Aza and Imamgargah Kalan amid tight security on Wednesday.

The mourning procession, after passing through different routes including Art school Road, Archer Road, Liaqat Bazaar, and Prince Road, culminated peacefully at the same Imambragahs with scheduled time.

The speakers urged the people to follow the footsteps of the martyrs of Karbala and prepare themselves to face the new challenges created due to conspiracies against Muslims.

The strict security arrangements were made in the provincial capital Quetta, in addition, the processions were monitored by CCTV cameras, while the procession route and surrounding streets and roads were sealed off with barbed wire and containers, and an emergency was also declared in government hospitals.

On special directives of the provincial government, mobile services have been suspended from early morning till night in view of security measures during the seventh procession of Muharram-ul Haram.