UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9th Muharram Processions Culminate Peacefully

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 09:58 PM

9th Muharram processions culminate peacefully

Thousands of mourners on Saturday attended the 9th Muhrarram processions to mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Thousands of mourners on Saturday attended the 9th Muhrarram processions to mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Amid strict security measures, 79 processions including six of category A, 18 of B category and 55 of C category were taken out from different localities of the city, which passed through their traditional routes all the day.

The main procession was brought out from Imambargah Col Maqbool, College Road, whereas small processions were brought out from Imambargah Hifazat Ali Shah, Imambargah Shahedan-i-Karbala, Imambargah Yadgar-i-Hussain Satellite Town, Imambargah Ashiq Hussain Tehli Mohallah and Imambargah Qaisar Sajjad, Tench Bhatta.

6987 security personnel including Elite Force, Frontier Constabulary, Special Branch, Lady Police and 800 volunteers were deployed to maintain law and order situation.

Local administration with the help of police closed all traditional routes including Raja Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Bara Bazaar, Iqbal Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Narnkari Bazaar, Dalgaran Bazaar, City Saddar Road and several others.

The main Ashura procession will be taken out from Imambargah Colonel Maqbool in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Road Rawalpindi Saddar Sunday Mosque All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army, Navy rescue, relief efforts continu ..

39 seconds ago

Karbala incident gives lesson of truth, righteousn ..

41 seconds ago

Opposition working without any agenda: Governor

43 seconds ago

Chief Minister expresses grief over death of Sarai ..

47 seconds ago

Youm e Ashura an icon of exceptional significance ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Reporters Return Home After Expulsion From ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.