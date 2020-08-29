9th Muharram processions culminate peacefully

Thousands of mourners on Saturday attended the 9th Muhrarram processions to mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Thousands of mourners on Saturday attended the 9th Muhrarram processions to mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Amid strict security measures, 79 processions including six of category A, 18 of B category and 55 of C category were taken out from different localities of the city, which passed through their traditional routes all the day.

The main procession was brought out from Imambargah Col Maqbool, College Road, whereas small processions were brought out from Imambargah Hifazat Ali Shah, Imambargah Shahedan-i-Karbala, Imambargah Yadgar-i-Hussain Satellite Town, Imambargah Ashiq Hussain Tehli Mohallah and Imambargah Qaisar Sajjad, Tench Bhatta.

6987 security personnel including Elite Force, Frontier Constabulary, Special Branch, Lady Police and 800 volunteers were deployed to maintain law and order situation.

Local administration with the help of police closed all traditional routes including Raja Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Bara Bazaar, Iqbal Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Narnkari Bazaar, Dalgaran Bazaar, City Saddar Road and several others.

The main Ashura procession will be taken out from Imambargah Colonel Maqbool in Rawalpindi on Sunday.