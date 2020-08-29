UrduPoint.com
9th Muharram Processions Culminate Peacefully

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 11:08 PM

The federal capital's mourning processions of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram were culminated peacefully amid tight security on Saturday night to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), and his companions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal capital's mourning processions of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram were culminated peacefully amid tight security on Saturday night to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), and his companions.

The main 'Alam and Zuljinah' procession appeared from Markazai Imam Bargah Isna Ashari G-6/2 after Zuhrain prayers and culminated peacefully at the same venue at night after marching on the described routes.

Another procession started from Imambargah Musa Kazim in sector I-10/1 culminated at same venue after passing through various routes. The participants recited 'Nauhas' to pay tributes to all martyrs of Karbala.

The participants were allowed only after body search by law enforcers and volunteers. Walkthrough gates installed for screening of the participants carrying Alam-e-Abbas (AS), Zuljinah,Tazia, etc. While surveillance of processions was carried out through video recording and CCTV cameras installed especially for this purpose.

The personnel of bomb disposal unit also stood alert and carried out security check of the routes through equipment and sniffer dogs.

On the occasion, the religious scholars delivered sermon on the importance of 9th Muharram and supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs of Karbala, saying the matchless sacrifices were a great source of inspiration for all the Muslims.

Deputy Inspector General (operations) Waqar Uddin Syed himself supervised the foolproof security arrangements. Over 4,000 officers and Jawans of police, Rangers, FC, Special Branch, Traffic Police and bomb disposal staff provided the security to the mourners, backed by a surveillance helicopter.

A total of 458 cops including one SP, two DSPs,15 Inspectors performed duties on the occasion to divert traffic on alternate routes.

Mobile phone services were completely suspended in sector G-6 and partially in sector G-7 as a security measure, Special commandos were deployed at all high-rise buildings located along the route of the main procession including snipers on the rooftops to avert any untoward incident.

Bomb disposal squad searched the front side of procession with modern gadgets. The routes of procession were protected with barbed wire, panels, and barriers besides ensuring compliance of government guidelines regarding COVID-19 (SOPs). Medical camps, Sabeels and stalls were also arranged to provide assistance to the participants.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) announced alternate routes to ensure smooth traffic flow during the processions. A spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) asked the citizens of federal capital to avoid unnecessary traveling of sector G-9 .

Talking to media, President Tehreek Nifaz e Fiqa e Jafria (TNFJ) Islamabad Allama Basharat Imami expressed satisfaction over security arrangements of the processions.

He said Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) offered supreme sacrifice to save islam from tyrannical forces.

Secretary General Shia Ulema Council Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi also lauded security arrangements.

Meanwhile the 9th Muharram was also observed across the country. Taazia and Zuljinah processions were taken out countrywide in memory of martyrs of Karbala and culminated at their respective destinations.

In Lahore, the main procession of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram was taken out from Pando Street, Islampura which after passing through different areas including Khaima-e-Saadat finished at starting point in the evening.

In Quetta, the main procession was taken out from Imambargah Nasir-ul-Aza and Imambargah Kalan culminated at designated spot.

In Karachi, processions of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram were taken out from various parts of the city while the main procession was taken out from Nishtar Park Karachi and concluded at Imambargah-e-Iranian Hussaini at Maghrib time.

In Hyderabad, the central procession started from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (Razi Allah Tala Anho) and culminated at Karbala Dadan Shah in the evening.

In Peshawar, the main procession was taken out this morning from Imambargah Hussainia Hall, Saddar Road.

